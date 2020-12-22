Russia donates reagent kits for complex diagnostics of COVID-19 infection to Grenada

December 22, 2020 – MOSCOW, RUSSIA – Federal Budget Institution of Epidemiology of the Federal Service on Customers’ Rights Protection of the Russian Federation (The FBSI Central Research Institute of Epidemiology) donated reagent kits required to perform COVID-19 testing to the Ministry of Health of Grenada.

On December 14, 2020, as part of the implementation of the Order of the Government of the Russian Federation of 15/05/2020 No. 1280-R, the Director of the Institute, Vasily G. Akimkin met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Grenada, H.E. Oleg Firer, and the First Secretary of the Embassy of Grenada Kemal Nicholson.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Russian Federation has supported the efforts of the World Health Organization (WHO) to prevent the global spread of the new coronavirus infection. Government of the Russian Federation provides material and technical support to the countries of Eastern Europe, Transcaucasia, Central and Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, South America, supplying test systems and the necessary reagents for carrying out various stages of Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) studies.

As part of the order of the Government of the Russian Federation, to assist in the fight against COVID-19 in Grenada, the Director of the Institute, Vasily G. Akimkin handed over to the Ambassador of Grenada, H.E. Oleg Firer kits of reagents for the isolation of RNA / DNA from clinical material “RIBO-prep” and kits of reagents for obtaining cDNA on the RNA matrix “REVERTA-L”, which are necessary for the comprehensive diagnosis of the new coronavirus infection. The donation, valued at US$50,000 is intended for 500 studies.

The FBSI Central Research Institute of Epidemiology is honorably fulfilling the mission entrusted to them to provide assistance in the fight against the pandemic to a number of foreign countries. Since the beginning of March 2020, the Institute has provided methodological, scientific and practical assistance in the field of epidemiology, diagnosis, treatment and prevention of COVID-19 to specialists from China, Italy, Malaysia, Grenada, Moldova, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, etc. Since the beginning of the novel coronavirus pandemic infections on the instructions of the Government of the Russian Federation, laboratory diagnostics tools were supplied to more than 40 countries of the world.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Grenada, H.E. Oleg Firer said “We are pleased to work with the FBSI Central Research Institute of Epidemiology and receive this generous gift of vital testing systems that are needed to diagnose the virus. We hope that this aid package will help speed up testing of COVID-19 and slow down the spread of the virus.”